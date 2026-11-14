Troy has some solid options right now if you like helping people and being part of a care team. These roles are hands-on, steady, and come with clear ways to grow.

Employer: Youth Opportunity Investments, LLC (West Central Ohio Academy)

Youth Opportunity Investments, LLC (West Central Ohio Academy) Location: Troy, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00/hour

Lead a team caring for adolescent girls in a residential mental health setting. You’ll supervise staff, oversee daily operations and safety, respond to emergencies, and help keep the program running smoothly. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with up to 4% match, PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement, and professional development.

Employer: TCN Behavioral Health Services

Location: Troy, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support adults in a residential treatment setting by monitoring safety, helping with daily living tasks, running groups, and documenting client progress. Good fit if you have or can get CDCA, plus CPR/First Aid, and want direct work with people facing substance use and mental health challenges.

Employer: RT Industries

Location: Troy, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $21.60/hour

Help adults with developmental disabilities build work skills and succeed on the job. You’ll coach at work sites, provide transportation and occasional personal care, and document services. Includes paid training, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid holidays, with a typical Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:00pm schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.