Troy’s engineering scene is busy right now, with strong demand in electrical and controls work. If you’re mid- to senior-level and like complex systems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: ITW Food Equipment Group (Vulcan brand)

ITW Food Equipment Group (Vulcan brand) Location: Troy, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $101,200 – $151,800 base

Work on commercial cooking equipment, owning electrical system and controls design from concept through testing and compliance (UL, Energy Star). Great fit if you like embedded controls, PLC test setups, and lab/R&D work and want a hands-on role that mixes plant floor, lab, and office.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Open to any U.S. location near a Jacobs office (listed for Troy, OH)

(listed for Troy, OH) Type: Full-time

Salary: $139,200 – $232,600 base

Senior subject matter expert role leading controls strategy for hyperscale data centers—BAS, SCADA, EPMS, and more. Ideal if you’re a PE with 15+ years in instrumentation/controls who wants to set standards, mentor teams, and influence high-impact, global projects with hybrid work and strong benefits.

Employer: KOSTAL Group

Location: Troy, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead hardware design for automotive control modules and switches, from schematics and DFMEA/WCCA through EMC testing and production release. Good match if you know LIN/CAN, DC motor control (PWM), and PCB layout with EMC focus and want to be the main technical contact with customers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more options than the quick summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.