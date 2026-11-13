Troy’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or ready to lead a team. Here are several local roles where your clinical skills are really needed.

Employer: Premier Health Partners

Premier Health Partners Location: Troy, OH – Upper Valley Family Medicine (Dorset)

Type: Full-time, Days, 80 hours per pay

Salary: Not listed

This role is busy and hands-on, seeing 30+ patients a day in a primary care setting. You’ll room patients, take vitals, give injections, do EKGs, breathing treatments, basic lab work, and more—ideal if you’re a Certified MA or LPN who likes fast-paced, direct patient care and using skills like ICD-10/CPT coding and EPIC.

Employer: Premier Health

Premier Health Location: Troy, OH

Type: Full-time (implied)

Full-time (implied) Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you’re ready for the next step up. This Clinical Ambulatory Team Lead works closely with the Practice Manager, splitting time between direct patient care and leadership—training new staff, doing audits, helping with quality and safety, and acting as the go-to leader when the manager is off-site. Requires 1–3+ years experience as MA/LPN/RN/ATC/RT and active certification/licensure.

Employer: Premier Health – Upper Valley Medical Center

Premier Health – Location: Troy, OH

Type: 72 hours per pay, 7p–7:30a

Salary: Not listed

Night-shift Med/Surg RN role on One Central Med/Surg, caring for a diverse group of inpatients. You’ll use full-scope nursing skills, collaborate with an interprofessional team, and practice under the Ohio Nurse Practice Act. Great fit if you have an Ohio RN license, CPR, and want strong experience in a busy hospital unit.

Employer: Midwest Dermatology Laser and Vein

Location: Troy, OH

Type: Part-time, 2–3 days/week, in-person

Pay: $16.00 – $17.00 per hour

Nice option if you want steady hours without full-time. You’ll support a Pulmonary office with patient intake, vitals, EHR documentation, scheduling, and Pulmonary Function testing. Great for a Certified MA who likes a mix of clinical and front-office work.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often have similar roles open across clinics and units.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.