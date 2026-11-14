Troy has steady demand for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running well. If you like hands-on work and staying active, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Pritchard Industries

Pritchard Industries Location: Troy, NY

Type: Full Time

Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour , about 40 hrs/week , Mon–Thu, 6:00am–4:30pm

, about , Benefits: Health benefits, life insurance, long-term disability, FSA, dependent care, 401(k), growth opportunities

This is a good fit if you like outdoor work and don’t mind early mornings. You’ll handle snow removal and related tasks, use company vehicles and equipment, and get steady hours plus full benefits.

Employer: St. Peter's Health Partners

Location: Troy, NY

Type: Part Time / Per Diem , Day Shift

, Pay: $17.00 per hour (flat rate)

You’ll help keep patient and common areas clean and welcoming—dusting, vacuuming, bathrooms, trash, and some apartment and guest suite cleaning. Good for someone who wants lighter, flexible hours and doesn’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs.

Employer: Hannaford Supermarkets

Location: 9 Lord Avenue, Troy, NY

Type: Part Time

Pay: $16.00 – $22.30 per hour

This role keeps the store and parking lot clean—restrooms, floors, trash, minor cleanups, plus some sidewalk shoveling and salting. Great if you like staying busy, being on your feet, and having a flexible schedule.

If one of these sounds close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.