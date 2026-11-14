📅 Films & panel on local water and nature in Troy

Join the Water Justice Lab end-of-season celebration on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 7–9 p.m. at The Sanctuary, 3361 6th Ave, Troy, NY 12180.

Hosted by NATURE Lab and Riverkeeper, the evening includes:

A premiere of a new short video created by youth Media Lab fellows

Other short films on local ecology and environmental issues

and A screening of “The Nature of Nature: Biodiversity in the Hudson Valley” (2025) , featuring groups like Hudson Taconic Land Trust and Outdoor Promise

, featuring groups like and A panel discussion with local environmental advocates and researchers after the films

The event will be preceded by an open house at NATURE Lab.

To attend, sign up through the registration link provided by the organizers and head to The Sanctuary on the event night.