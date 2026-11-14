Troy’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from hospitals to schools to eye care. If you’re looking for patient-facing work, there are several solid options here.

Employer: Emma Willard School

Emma Willard School Location: Troy, NY

Type: Full-time, Per Diem

Full-time, Per Diem Pay: $37–$43/hour

Work in the Health and Wellness Center at a well-known prep school, providing care to boarding and day students. Great if you like a school setting, varied duties, and a mission-driven environment.

Employer: Health Wealth Safe

Health Wealth Safe Location: Troy, NY

Type: Full-time, Weekend Supervisor

Full-time, Weekend Supervisor Pay: Not listed

Not listed Lead weekend nursing operations in a skilled nursing and rehab facility, supervising nurses and CNAs and guiding clinical decisions. Good fit for an RN with strong judgment who wants leadership experience.

Employer: Visionworks

Visionworks Location: Troy, NY

Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: $17–$25.50/hour (union position, plus incentives)

(union position, plus incentives) Help patients through eye exams, run pre-test equipment, and support the optometrist in a clinic/retail setting. Training is provided, so this can be a good entry point if you have some healthcare or office experience.

Employer: St. Peter's Health Partners

St. Peter's Health Partners Location: Samaritan Hospital, Troy, NY

Type: Full-time, 12-hour nights (7p–7a, rotating days, weekends, holidays)

Full-time, 12-hour nights (7p–7a, rotating days, weekends, holidays) Pay: $17.25–$25.00/hour (based on experience, skills, education)

(based on experience, skills, education) Hands-on role on a Med/Surg unit, helping with daily living needs, vitals, and documentation under RN supervision. Good for building direct patient care experience and growing in a hospital system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.