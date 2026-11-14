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Troy
🏥 Troy, NY Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now
2 days ago
Troy’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from hospitals to schools to eye care. If you’re looking for patient-facing work, there are several solid options here.
RN - Per Diem
- Employer: Emma Willard School
- Location: Troy, NY
- Type: Full-time, Per Diem
- Pay: $37–$43/hour
- Work in the Health and Wellness Center at a well-known prep school, providing care to boarding and day students. Great if you like a school setting, varied duties, and a mission-driven environment.
RN Supervisor (Skilled Nursing)
- Employer: Health Wealth Safe
- Location: Troy, NY
- Type: Full-time, Weekend Supervisor
- Pay: Not listed
- Lead weekend nursing operations in a skilled nursing and rehab facility, supervising nurses and CNAs and guiding clinical decisions. Good fit for an RN with strong judgment who wants leadership experience.
Optometric Assistant – Part Time
- Employer: Visionworks
- Location: Troy, NY
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17–$25.50/hour (union position, plus incentives)
- Help patients through eye exams, run pre-test equipment, and support the optometrist in a clinic/retail setting. Training is provided, so this can be a good entry point if you have some healthcare or office experience.
Patient Care Tech – Samaritan Hospital – 6T Med/Surg – FT 12hr Night
- Employer: St. Peter's Health Partners
- Location: Samaritan Hospital, Troy, NY
- Type: Full-time, 12-hour nights (7p–7a, rotating days, weekends, holidays)
- Pay: $17.25–$25.00/hour (based on experience, skills, education)
- Hands-on role on a Med/Surg unit, helping with daily living needs, vitals, and documentation under RN supervision. Good for building direct patient care experience and growing in a hospital system.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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