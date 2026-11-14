Troy’s higher-ed scene is busy right now, especially at RPI. If you’re into teaching, labs, or global recruitment, there are several solid full-time roles open on campus.

Employer: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) Location: Troy, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $71,000 – $80,000 expected hiring range

Lead RPI’s global enrollment strategy, manage international agents and partnerships, and travel to key markets like China, India, and South Korea. This is a good fit if you have 5+ years in college recruitment, know CRMs like Slate, and are ready for extensive international travel and SEVIS/DSO work.

Employer: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) Location: Troy, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,354 – $65,000 expected hiring range

Run the instructional labs for Civil Engineering, keep equipment in top shape, and train students, TAs, and faculty on safe lab use. Great for someone with an Associate’s in Engineering/Tech, 3+ years of mechanical testing, and hands-on skills with data acquisition and machine shop tools.

Employer: Leadership Educators Advising Peers (LEAP) for RPI’s Lally School of Management

Leadership Educators Advising Peers (LEAP) for RPI’s Lally School of Management Location: Troy, NY

Type: Full-time, faculty (Full Professor)

Salary: $275,000 – $300,000 expected hiring range

High-level endowed chair role for a senior scholar in finance working at the edge of risk analytics, AI, cybersecurity, and quantum computing in finance. You’ll publish in top journals, teach grad and undergrad, and tap into RPI’s IBM Quantum System One and other advanced resources.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on duties and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.