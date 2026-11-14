📢 Frear Park Golf Course wraps up record 2026 season

The City of Troy has closed the Frear Park Golf Course for the 2026 season, and it was the most successful year in the course’s history.

Highlights from the season:

Projected to bring in over $1.3 million in revenue , a new all-time record

, a new all-time record Hosted more than 40 charity golf tournaments , helping local groups raise thousands of dollars

, helping local groups raise thousands of dollars Supported local youth sports, serving as home course for Troy High School, La Salle Institute, and Tamarac golf teams

golf teams Drew golfers from across the Capital Region , with strong demand for tee times

, with strong demand for tee times Nominated by the New York State Golf Association as one of the best courses to play in New York State

Mayor Carmella R. Mantello thanked course staff, local organizations, schools, and golfers for making 2026 such a standout year. The city plans to keep investing in Troy’s parks, playgrounds, safety, and accessibility as it looks ahead to welcoming golfers back in 2027.