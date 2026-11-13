Troy’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like bank work, grocery leadership, or phones-and-computers office work. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: KeyBank

Location: 782 Hoosick Rd, Troy, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.75 – $25.00/hour + incentives

Lead the teller line, coach other tellers, and be the go-to problem solver for customers in-branch. Good fit if you have 3+ years of cash handling and customer service and want a step up from a standard teller role.

Employer: Price Chopper Supermarkets – Market 32

Location: Troy, NY

Type: Full-time, overnight

Pay: $19.00 – $20.95/hour

Help run the store on third shift, oversee night crew, and keep shelves stocked and organized. Great if you like hands-on work, staying active, and leading a small team while most of the city sleeps.

Employer: JOHN RAY & SONS

Location: Troy, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (competitive; overtime in busy winter season)

Handle inbound and outbound calls for a local home services leader, helping customers with billing, service plans, and account changes. Good for someone with 1–2 years of customer-facing experience who wants steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.