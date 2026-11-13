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🛒 Troy, NY Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Troy’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like bank work, grocery leadership, or phones-and-computers office work. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.
Lead Teller
Employer: KeyBank
Location: 782 Hoosick Rd, Troy, NY
Type: Full-time
Pay: $18.75 – $25.00/hour + incentives
Lead the teller line, coach other tellers, and be the go-to problem solver for customers in-branch. Good fit if you have 3+ years of cash handling and customer service and want a step up from a standard teller role.
Assistant Overnight Manager
Employer: Price Chopper Supermarkets – Market 32
Location: Troy, NY
Type: Full-time, overnight
Pay: $19.00 – $20.95/hour
Help run the store on third shift, oversee night crew, and keep shelves stocked and organized. Great if you like hands-on work, staying active, and leading a small team while most of the city sleeps.
Customer Service Representative
Employer: JOHN RAY & SONS
Location: Troy, NY
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed (competitive; overtime in busy winter season)
Handle inbound and outbound calls for a local home services leader, helping customers with billing, service plans, and account changes. Good for someone with 1–2 years of customer-facing experience who wants steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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