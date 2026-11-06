🛒 Troy, NY Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Troy’s customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping people and staying active. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Troy, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.85–$20.98/hour (good faith estimate)

Help DIY customers find the right auto parts, handle advanced lookups, and do basic services like battery and wiper installs. This is a higher-level retail role, great if you know cars and want steady hours plus health benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Location: Troy, NY

Type: Full-time (overnights)

Schedule Example: Mon–Thu 11:00pm–7:00am , Sun 11:45pm–7:00am (based on club needs)

Mon–Thu , Sun (based on club needs) Benefits (FT): 401(k), company contribution toward medical, dental, vision, PTO, free Black Card membership

Greet members, answer questions, keep the gym clean, and handle payments during the quiet overnight hours. Good fit if you’re 18+, have at least 6 months of face-to-face retail customer service, and prefer nights with a fitness-focused perk.

Employer: Hoffman Car Wash Inc

Location: Troy, NY

Type: Part-time (20–25 hours/week)

Pay: $16.75/hour + tips + commission

Perks: Weekly pay, free car washes, PTO, 401(k) with 5% company match after 1,000 hours

Work outdoors, guide cars into the wash, help customers, and keep the site clean and safe. Great if you like staying active, talking to people, and want a flexible, entry-level role with commission potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still apply—you can always decide later. Local employers move fast when they see a good fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.