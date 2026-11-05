🔧 Troy, NY Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Troy’s campus and facilities scene is busy right now—especially at RPI, which is hiring across several hands-on maintenance and HVAC roles.

Below are a few solid options if you like fixing things, working with tools, and keeping buildings running smoothly.

Employer: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (via LEAP listing)

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (via LEAP listing) Location: Troy, NY (RPI campus)

(RPI campus) Type: Full-time, staff

Pay: $24.50–$27.00/hr (Technician), $27.00–$30.00/hr (Sr. Technician)

Work on campus heating, cooling, and refrigeration systems, including chillers and chilled water systems. Great fit if you have 3–5+ years HVAC/R experience, EPA refrigeration cert (or can get it in 120 days), and want steady daytime hours with on‑call rotation pay and strong RPI benefits.

Employer: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Location: Troy, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00–$22.50/hr expected hiring range

Good entry point if you’ve got 1+ year in construction or maintenance and like variety. You’ll do basic repairs (carpentry, electrical, plumbing, painting), help with renovations and event setups, and rotate on-call for campus buildings—plus get access to RPI’s benefits and paid time off.

Employer: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Location: Troy, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $34.00–$40.00/hr expected hiring range

If you’re the tech‑minded HVAC person, this one’s for you. You’ll run and troubleshoot building management systems, tune HVAC controls, respond to alarms, and optimize energy use across campus. Best for folks with 5+ years related experience and strong skills in controls, sensors, and BMS software.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—RPI often has related openings, and experience in one role can help you move up to another.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.