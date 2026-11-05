🍽️ Troy, NC Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Troy’s food scene is busy, and a few well-known spots are hiring right now. Good options here whether you’re just starting out or ready to move into management.

Employer: McDonald’s (independent franchise)

McDonald’s (independent franchise) Location: Troy, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a department (Guest Service, Kitchen, or People) and help run a fast-paced McDonald’s. Role includes setting goals, training crew, and making sure guests get quick, friendly service. Benefits may include paid vacation, birthday pay, education assistance, and medical/dental/vision at corporate-owned locations; details vary by franchise.

Employer: Bojangles’ / Randolph Restaurant Group, Inc.

Location: 422 Albemarle Rd, Troy, NC 27371

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: Starting at $11.00/hour

Front counter, kitchen, biscuits, drive-thru – pick the area that fits you. Great if you’re energetic, like talking with customers, and want a path to grow into leadership. Full-time team members can get medical, dental, vision, vacation pay, 401(k) with match, and paid time off.

Employer: Bojangles’ / Randolph Restaurant Group, Inc.

Location: 422 Albemarle Rd, Troy, NC 27371

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $50,000/year + bonus pay

Run day-to-day operations, lead the team, and manage P&L, food cost, and labor in a busy restaurant. Good fit if you have 2+ years of restaurant management and like a fast, fun environment. Comes with health, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and paid training, plus 10-hour shifts with overtime options.

If something here looks right for you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—local spots tend to fill roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.