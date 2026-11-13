Troy’s healthcare scene is busy, and Mercy is hiring. If you want steady work helping patients close to home, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Mercy

Mercy Location: Troy, MO

Troy, MO Type: PRN (as needed), nursing

PRN (as needed), nursing Salary: Not listed

Work in infusion care using the full nursing process while coordinating with other departments. You’ll need a current RN license, BLS (plus unit-specific certs like ACLS/NRP/etc. as required), and be comfortable with lifting and long periods on your feet. Mercy highlights strong benefits for team members working 32+ hours per pay period.

Employer: Mercy

Mercy Location: Troy, MO (Mercy Hospital Lincoln)

Troy, MO (Mercy Hospital Lincoln) Type: Full-time, clinical support

Full-time, clinical support Salary: Not listed

Support PT/OT/speech therapists in outpatient rehab, helping with treatments and patient care. Requires a High School Diploma or GED, ability to get BLS within 90 days, and comfort with lifting 30–50 lbs and lots of standing and bending.

If something here fits you, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.