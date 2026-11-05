🏥 Troy, MO Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local Openings to Explore

Troy’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from senior care to therapy and enrichment. Here are several solid roles if you want to work close to home.

Employer: St. Louis Arc

St. Louis Arc Location: Troy, MO (serving St. Charles, St. Louis, Warren & Lincoln Counties)

(serving St. Charles, St. Louis, Warren & Lincoln Counties) Type: Full-time (independent contractor / registry model)

(independent contractor / registry model) Salary: Not listed

Work as a caregiver or CNA with flexible shifts, the ability to set your own schedule, and choose clients and locations that work for you. This role is great if you want variety, independence, and to stay working near home.

Employer: Advantis Medical Staffing

Advantis Medical Staffing Location: SSM Outpatient Rehab – Troy, MO 63379

Type: Full-time, Travel

Pay: $2,101 per week (40 hours/week, 13-week contract)

13-week outpatient PT contract with 40 hours per week and flexible 8-hour shifts. Comes with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and other travel perks if you’re ready for a well-paid assignment in Troy.

Employer: Americare Senior Living – Sugar Creek

Location: Troy, MO (Assisted Living & Memory Care)

(Assisted Living & Memory Care) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50–$17.00 per hour

Plan and lead activities, outings, and events that keep seniors engaged and social, especially in memory care. Good fit if you’re creative, love working with older adults, and want steady hours plus benefits like PTO, meals, and a close-knit team.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.