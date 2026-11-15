Troy’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you love direct patient care or high-tech eye exams. Here are a few strong picks hiring right now.

Employer: Pearle Vision – Troy & Clinton Twp, MI

Pearle Vision – Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + profit sharing (exact amount not listed)

Modern, tech-forward practice using AI to cut admin work, plus Topcon Maestro2 3D OCT and Eyefinity EHR. You get full clinical autonomy, strong tech/optician support, health, dental, vision, PTO, CE stipend, and a balanced 5-day schedule split between Troy and Clinton Twp.

Employer: Pomeroy Living

Location: Troy, MI

Type: Listed as Internship (Skilled Nursing LPN role)

Listed as (Skilled Nursing LPN role) Salary: $29.40 – $42.90 per hour

Hands-on LPN role in a skilled nursing setting with 12-hour shifts, rotating weekends/holidays, and shift differentials. Offers competitive pay, medical, dental, vision, early access to wages, and help with nursing student loan debt and even support if you aspire to become an RN.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send that application while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.