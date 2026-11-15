Troy’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from senior public accounting leadership to hands-on staff roles. If you’re in accounting and open to a move, these are worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a premier Michigan CPA firm)

CyberCoders (for a premier Michigan CPA firm) Location: Troy, MI (offices also in Bingham Farms and Ann Arbor)

(offices also in Bingham Farms and Ann Arbor) Salary: $150,000 – $200,000 base, depending on experience

base, depending on experience Type: Full-time

Lead complex audit and assurance work (HUD, EBPs, non-profits, private companies) with real say in firm growth and client strategy. Ideal if you have 10+ years in public accounting, an active CPA, and want executive-level impact plus strong benefits and CPE support.

Employer: JEE Tech USA Inc.

Location: Troy, MI (on-site)

Salary: $52,200 – $62,900 per year

Type: Full-time

Handle day-to-day accounting for the U.S. subsidiary: AP/AR, bank recs, month-end close, cash management, and tax coordination. Great fit if you have 5+ years U.S. accounting experience and are fluent in English and Mandarin to work closely with the China-based HQ finance team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Troy’s accounting roles tend to open in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.