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Troy
🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Now Hiring in Troy, MI
4 days ago
Troy’s food scene is busy right now, from bagel breakfasts to senior living dining rooms and casual chains. If you like fast-paced kitchens or guest-facing roles, there’s a nice mix here.
Team Member – Einstein Bros. Bagels
- Employer: Einstein Bros. Bagels
- Location: 1925 E Big Beaver Rd, Troy, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (includes tips)
- Why it’s worth a look: Early shifts only – stores close at 2–3 PM, so no nights. Flexible schedule, competitive pay with tips, 401(k) with match, and access to free therapy and online coaching. Great if you like a friendly, guest-facing role and want your evenings free.
Baker – Einstein Bros. Bagels
- Employer: Einstein Bros. Bagels
- Location: 1925 E Big Beaver Rd, Troy, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (includes tips)
- Why it’s worth a look: Behind-the-scenes role baking fresh bagels, usually starting early (around 3 AM) and done by mid-afternoon. No evening or night shifts, plus PTO, 401(k) with match, and mental health/financial support programs.
Shift Leader – Einstein Bros. Bagels
- Employer: Einstein Bros. Bagels
- Location: 1925 E Big Beaver Rd, Troy, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (includes tips)
- Why it’s worth a look: Step-up role if you have some experience and want leadership. You help run shifts, open/close the store, and coach the team. No nights, flexible schedule, PTO after 90 days, 401(k) with match, and leadership training.
Line Cook – American House Senior Living Communities
- Employer: American House Senior Living Communities
- Location: Troy, MI
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Steady, resident-focused cooking instead of typical restaurant rush. You’ll prep and cook meals for seniors, support special diets, and help with holiday/special events in a more predictable setting.
Sandwich Artist – Subway
- Employer: Subway
- Location: Troy, MI
- Type: Full-time/part-time, shifts vary by location
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Entry-level, no experience required. You’ll build sandwiches, help guests with choices, and keep the restaurant clean. Perks include brand discounts, scholarship opportunities, and possible university credit.
Pasta Cook – California Pizza Kitchen
- Employer: California Pizza Kitchen
- Location: Troy, MI
- Type: Part-time (full-time opportunities may be available)
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Fun, high-energy kitchen role cooking pastas, sandwiches, and grilled items. Offers flexible shifts, benefits, training, career growth, and team member dining discounts.
Sandwich Artist – Subway (Similar Role, Different Posting)
- Employer: Subway
- Location: Troy, MI
- Type: Full-time/part-time, day/evening/weekend shifts
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Same core role as above: guest service, sandwich making, and cleaning. Good if you need flexible hours and want to learn restaurant basics with full training.
Sandwich Artist – Subway (Similar Role, Different Posting)
- Employer: Subway
- Location: Troy, MI
- Type: Full-time/part-time, shifts vary
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Another opening for the same Sandwich Artist role, which can mean multiple locations or more hiring needs in Troy. Same perks: training, scholarships, and flexible scheduling.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and for multiple roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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