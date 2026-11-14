Troy’s logistics scene is busy right now, from auto suppliers to retail stockrooms. If you like keeping products moving and systems organized, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Magna International (Magna Exteriors)

Magna International (Magna Exteriors) Location: Troy, MI

Type: Full-time, Regular/Permanent

Salary: Not listed

Lead regional raw material sourcing for a major automotive supplier. This role owns commodity strategy, supplier negotiations, cost reduction, and risk management, and also leads a regional purchasing team with about 25% travel.

Employer: Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Location: Somerset Collection, Troy, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on stockroom role at Pottery Barn handling incoming shipments, inventory paperwork, and merchandise flow to the sales floor. Full-timers may be eligible for health benefits, paid vacation, and store discounts across all Williams-Sonoma brands.

Employer: Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Location: Somerset Collection, Troy, MI

Type: Part-time (Flex)

Salary: Not listed

Similar duties to the full-time role—receiving, stocking, paperwork, and helping on the sales floor—but with part-time, flexible hours. You’ll need weekend and some weekday availability and can access employee discounts and other benefits depending on hours and status.

If one of these sounds close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.