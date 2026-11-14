Troy’s finance scene is busy right now, with both public accounting and industry roles hiring. If you’re a CPA or senior accountant, there are a couple of strong options worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a premier Michigan CPA firm)

CyberCoders (for a premier Michigan CPA firm) Location: Troy, MI (offices also in Bingham Farms & Ann Arbor)

(offices also in Bingham Farms & Ann Arbor) Salary: $150,000–$200,000 base , plus benefits

, plus benefits Type: Full-time

Lead complex audit and assurance work (HUD, EBPs, non-profits, private companies) with a lot of autonomy and a clear path into executive leadership. Ideal if you have 10+ years in public accounting, an active CPA, and want to own client relationships, mentor a team, and help drive firm growth.

Employer: Slate Auto

Location: Troy, MI

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Early hire on the commercial accounting team, owning vehicle revenue recognition, COGS, and inventory in a growing U.S. auto startup. Great fit if you have 4+ years of accounting, strong ASC 606/ASC 330 skills, and like building processes from scratch while partnering with FP&A, sales, ops, and legal.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—Troy’s accounting and finance roles tend to open in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.