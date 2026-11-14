Troy’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in tech, auto, and real estate. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: TRG

TRG Location: Troy, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + uncapped incentives (exact amount not listed)

Grow TRG’s technical staffing practice by running the full sales cycle from prospecting to close. Good fit if you’re a hunter who likes autonomy, data-driven strategy, and partnering closely with recruiters to deliver results.

Employer: TE Connectivity

Location: Remote, operating from Troy, MI

Remote, operating from Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,600 – $137,300 base + incentives + benefits

Manage key automotive Tier 1 module maker accounts and lead strategy, new program launches, and growth for TE’s products. Ideal if you have 3+ years in automotive sales, like working cross-functionally, and want a global tech company with strong benefits.

Employer: L. Mason Capitani CORFAC International

Location: Troy, MI (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a leading commercial real estate firm and help lease and sell a large portfolio of office, medical, and industrial properties. Great for entrepreneurial self-starters who enjoy prospecting, property tours, and learning the CRE market; prior experience helps but isn’t required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume tonight while it’s fresh. Small steps add up fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.