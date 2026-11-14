Troy’s HR scene is busy right now, with options from early-career to senior leadership. If you’re in people ops, talent, or HR strategy, there’s likely a fit here.

Employer: KIRCO

KIRCO Location: Troy, MI (on-site / in-office focus)

(on-site / in-office focus) Type: Full-time

Hands-on HR role where you touch the full employee lifecycle: recruiting, onboarding, benefits, payroll support, employee relations, HRIS, and compliance. Great fit if you have 2–4 years of HR experience, want broader exposure, and like being both the day-to-day go-to person and a process improver.

Employer: Allegis Global Solutions

Location: Hybrid – Troy, MI (also Tempe, AZ or Jacksonville, FL)

(also Tempe, AZ or Jacksonville, FL) Type: Full-time

Client-facing consulting role focused on HR, talent acquisition, and extended workforce strategy. You’ll support senior HR and business leaders with process assessments, service design, and technology enablement (HRIS, ATS, VMS, AI tools). Best for someone with 3–5 years in consulting, HR advisory, TA, or MSP/RPO who enjoys analysis, workshops, and executive-ready deliverables.

Employer: Artech

Location: Troy, MI – Hybrid (Mon/Tue/Thu in office; Wed/Fri remote)

(Mon/Tue/Thu in office; Wed/Fri remote) Type: Full-time, permanent

Bridge role between HR, operations, and agency recruiting. You’ll handle onboarding, orientations, equipment coordination, timecards/expenses, database updates, and consultant relations. Ideal if you have 1–3 years in HR or operations, strong customer service skills, and like fast-paced, people-heavy work.

Employer: ALTEN Technology USA

Location: Troy, MI – on-site 4 days/week

Type: Full-time, senior leadership

Top-level HR role leading strategy for a fast-growing, 1,000+ employee engineering services company. You’ll own HR strategy, scaling systems and processes, multi-state compliance, benefits and total rewards, performance, M&A integration, and a team of 5–10. Best for someone with 15+ years in HR (12+ in leadership) who’s comfortable in high-growth, high-change environments.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.