Troy’s restaurant scene is busy, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work and talking with people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Shake Shack

Shake Shack Location: Troy, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15/hour + tips, plus up to +$2/hour for some late-night shifts

Front-of-house and kitchen work at a popular national burger spot. Weekly pay, meal discounts, and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and paid time off if you meet eligibility rules.

Employer: Neiman Marcus / Exemplar Luxury Group

Location: Troy, MI

Type: Likely full-time (benefits-eligible)

Likely (benefits-eligible) Pay: $19.16 – $23.95/hour (varies by location and experience)

Back-of-house cook role in a luxury retail restaurant, focused on quality food, inventory control, and clean, safe kitchen standards. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package and employee discount for eligible full-time staff.

Employer: McDonald's Percent Inc

Location: Troy, MI

Type: Part-time or Full-time

Pay: Up to $14.50/hour

Classic crew role taking orders, assembling food, and keeping the restaurant clean. Flexible schedules, including early mornings and weekends, plus employee discounts.

If something here looks good, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.