undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🍽️ Several Troy, MI food service jobs with pay up to $24/hr
Troy’s restaurant scene is busy, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work and talking with people, these roles are worth a look.
Restaurant Team Member
- Employer: Shake Shack
- Location: Troy, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15/hour + tips, plus up to +$2/hour for some late-night shifts
Front-of-house and kitchen work at a popular national burger spot. Weekly pay, meal discounts, and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and paid time off if you meet eligibility rules.
Restaurant Cook
- Employer: Neiman Marcus / Exemplar Luxury Group
- Location: Troy, MI
- Type: Likely full-time (benefits-eligible)
- Pay: $19.16 – $23.95/hour (varies by location and experience)
Back-of-house cook role in a luxury retail restaurant, focused on quality food, inventory control, and clean, safe kitchen standards. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package and employee discount for eligible full-time staff.
Crew Team Member
- Employer: McDonald's Percent Inc
- Location: Troy, MI
- Type: Part-time or Full-time
- Pay: Up to $14.50/hour
Classic crew role taking orders, assembling food, and keeping the restaurant clean. Flexible schedules, including early mornings and weekends, plus employee discounts.
If something here looks good, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.