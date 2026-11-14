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🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Troy, MI ($15–$28/hr+)
Troy’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with both seasonal and long-term roles open. Good mix of flexible part-time, full-time, and entry-level office support.
Seasonal Team Associate (Full-Time)
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2873
- Location: 2001 W Maple Rd, Troy, MI 48084
- Pay: $15 – $28/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and annual/quarterly incentives
- Type: Full-Time, mid-shift & closing
- Why it’s worth a look: Seasonal role moving and stocking holiday/seasonal merchandise. Comes with big-company benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO/PPTO, paid education (Live Better U) and more.
Client Support Associate (Payroll Software Support)
- Employer: DM Payroll Solutions / Doeren Mayhew
- Location: Troy, MI (office-based)
- Pay: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)
- Type: Full-Time
- Why it’s worth a look: Office role mixing customer service, data entry, and software support for payroll clients. You’ll help set up and maintain payroll data, answer client questions, and troubleshoot basic software issues—good fit if you’re detail-oriented and like working with numbers and people.
(Same role is also posted on Indeed: Client Support Associate – DM Payroll Solutions)
Beauty Advisor
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Troy, MI
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Likely part-time or full-time retail (flexible schedule required)
- Why it’s worth a look: Front-of-store role helping guests find makeup, skincare, and hair products, plus doing makeup applications and demos. Great if you love beauty, enjoy talking with customers, and want ongoing product and brand training.
Sales Associate (Seasonal)
- Employer: J.Crew
- Location: Troy, MI
- Pay: $13.73 – $15.52/hour
- Type: Part-Time, Seasonal
- Why it’s worth a look: Help shoppers find outfits, keep the floor looking sharp, and support store operations. Comes with up to 60% employee discount at J.Crew, J.Crew Factory, and Madewell, plus bonus programs and 401(k) with company match (eligibility varies.
If something here fits your skills or schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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