Troy’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with both seasonal and long-term roles open. Good mix of flexible part-time, full-time, and entry-level office support.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2873

Walmart Supercenter Location: 2001 W Maple Rd, Troy, MI 48084

Pay: $15 – $28/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and annual/quarterly incentives

+ possible and Type: Full-Time , mid-shift & closing

, Why it’s worth a look: Seasonal role moving and stocking holiday/seasonal merchandise. Comes with big-company benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO/PPTO, paid education (Live Better U) and more.

Employer: DM Payroll Solutions / Doeren Mayhew

Location: Troy, MI (office-based)

(office-based) Pay: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed) Type: Full-Time

Why it’s worth a look: Office role mixing customer service, data entry, and software support for payroll clients. You’ll help set up and maintain payroll data, answer client questions, and troubleshoot basic software issues—good fit if you’re detail-oriented and like working with numbers and people.

(Same role is also posted on Indeed: Client Support Associate – DM Payroll Solutions)

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Troy, MI

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Likely part-time or full-time retail (flexible schedule required)

Likely (flexible schedule required) Why it’s worth a look: Front-of-store role helping guests find makeup, skincare, and hair products, plus doing makeup applications and demos. Great if you love beauty, enjoy talking with customers, and want ongoing product and brand training.

Employer: J.Crew

Location: Troy, MI

Pay: $13.73 – $15.52/hour

Type: Part-Time, Seasonal

Why it’s worth a look: Help shoppers find outfits, keep the floor looking sharp, and support store operations. Comes with up to 60% employee discount at J.Crew, J.Crew Factory, and Madewell, plus bonus programs and 401(k) with company match (eligibility varies.

If something here fits your skills or schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.