Troy’s hands-on jobs are steady right now, especially if you don’t mind getting a little dirty and staying active on your feet.

Here are a few solid options if you like working with your hands and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

FullSpeed Automotive Location: Troy, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level spot where you learn oil changes and basic car care while you work. They train you on general vehicle maintenance, safety checks, and basic shop cleaning, and even provide uniform shirts, jacket, and belt.

Employer: Nino Salvaggio International Marketplace

Location: Troy, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the store clean and safe, from restrooms and floors to windows and outdoor areas. This one stands out for its strong benefits: health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, employee discount, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—you’ll often find similar roles from the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.