Troy’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around automotive and industrial projects. If you like hands-on systems work and complex builds, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Gallagher Kaiser (GK)

Gallagher Kaiser (GK) Location: Troy, MI

Type: Full-time

Category: Mechanical / Process Engineering

Support the design and optimization of industrial paint finishing systems for major automotive customers. This role mixes office engineering with plant and construction site work, including commissioning, troubleshooting, and continuous improvement of pretreatment, e-coat, top coat, sealing, and curing processes.

Employer: Carlex Glass America, LLC

Location: Troy, MI

Type: Likely full-time (not clearly stated)

Likely full-time (not clearly stated) Category: CAD / Design Management

Lead CAD data and drawings for OEM automotive glass projects, from 2D/3D reviews to tooling and gauge requests. You’ll guide a CAD team, work closely with OEMs and plants, and keep CAD software, licenses, and data systems (like Teamcenter) running smoothly.

Employer: Gallagher Kaiser (GK)

Gallagher Kaiser (GK) Location: Troy, MI (travel to project sites required)

(travel to project sites required) Type: Full-time

Category: Electrical / Field Coordination

Oversee industrial electrical installation on large projects, acting as the main link between project management, engineering, and subcontractors. Ideal if you have a Journeyman Inside Wireman background, know the NEC, and like coordinating field work, safety, and schedules.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on what they’ll consider.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.