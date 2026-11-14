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🏗️ Troy, MI Engineering: Multiple Openings in Auto & Industrial
Troy’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around automotive and industrial projects. If you like hands-on systems work and complex builds, these roles are worth a look.
Mechanical Engineer – Paint Process
- Employer: Gallagher Kaiser (GK)
- Location: Troy, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Category: Mechanical / Process Engineering
Support the design and optimization of industrial paint finishing systems for major automotive customers. This role mixes office engineering with plant and construction site work, including commissioning, troubleshooting, and continuous improvement of pretreatment, e-coat, top coat, sealing, and curing processes.
CAD Manager
- Employer: Carlex Glass America, LLC
- Location: Troy, MI
- Type: Likely full-time (not clearly stated)
- Category: CAD / Design Management
Lead CAD data and drawings for OEM automotive glass projects, from 2D/3D reviews to tooling and gauge requests. You’ll guide a CAD team, work closely with OEMs and plants, and keep CAD software, licenses, and data systems (like Teamcenter) running smoothly.
Electrical Installation Coordinator
- Employer: Gallagher Kaiser (GK)
- Location: Troy, MI (travel to project sites required)
- Type: Full-time
- Category: Electrical / Field Coordination
Oversee industrial electrical installation on large projects, acting as the main link between project management, engineering, and subcontractors. Ideal if you have a Journeyman Inside Wireman background, know the NEC, and like coordinating field work, safety, and schedules.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on what they’ll consider.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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