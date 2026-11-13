Troy’s leadership job market is busy right now, with strong options in engineering, water infrastructure, and restaurant management. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Trystar

Trystar Location: Troy, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of engineers working on power systems, electronics, software, and more. This is a first-line people leader role, great if you have 5+ years of engineering experience and are ready for your first formal management position.

Employer: Benihana

Location: Troy, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base not listed; up to 25% of base in performance bonuses + about $24K/year in monthly kicker bonuses

Run a high-energy, full-service restaurant and own daily operations, team leadership, and financial performance. Comes with industry-leading bonus potential, health benefits for full-time staff, 401(k), PTO, and strong growth paths for seasoned restaurant leaders.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Troy, MI (East Central region focus)

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Salary: $200,000 – $250,000 base (plus potential bonus and stock eligibility)

(plus potential bonus and stock eligibility) Posted: November 12, 2026 – open at least 3 days

High-impact leadership role driving water and wastewater infrastructure work across Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and beyond. You’ll lead business development, design-build strategy, and major project delivery, with strong benefits, PPTO, 401(k), and executive-level responsibilities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—Troy’s leadership scene is moving fast, and the right fit might be just one conversation away.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.