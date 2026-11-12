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🍽️ Several Troy, MI Food & Hospitality Jobs, Up to $80K+
Troy’s food scene is busy right now—restaurants and cafes are hiring at all levels, from entry‑level crew to executive chef and GM.
Here are several solid options if you like fast kitchens, great guests, or leading a team.
Cold Station Cook
- Employer: The Capital Grille
- Location: Troy, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Variable by location (see posting)
Prep and plate salads, cold apps, and desserts in a polished, upscale steakhouse. Weekly pay, anniversary pay, health benefits, 401(k) match, and strong focus on safety and growth.
Kitchen/Dough Master
- Employer: Chuck E. Cheese
- Location: Troy, MI
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed ("Work Today, Get Paid Tomorrow")
No‑fry kitchen with simple prep for pizza, salads, and wings in a fun, family setting. Early wage access, meal discounts, 401(k), and access to medical, dental, and vision options depending on hours.
Floating Executive Chef
- Employer: Continental
- Location: Troy – Innovation Center (travel required)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60,000 – $72,000 per year
Lead culinary standards across multiple locations, do site visits, audits, and support high‑end catering. Includes medical, dental, vision, life and disability insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, dining perks, and more.
Restaurant Shift Manager
- Employer: Saroki's Crispy Chicken and Pizza
- Location: Troy, MI
- Type: Listed as part-time; description notes ~40 hrs/week
- Pay: From $17/hr + tips & incentives
Run shifts, lead the crew, and keep orders moving in a busy local pizza and chicken shop. Weekly pay, tips, free shift meal, discounts, contests, and clear growth paths with a growing Michigan brand.
Restaurant Team Member (Full-Time)
- Employer: Saroki's Crispy Chicken and Pizza
- Location: Troy, MI
- Type: Full-time (part-time also available)
- Pay: Not listed (includes tips)
Great entry role: make pizza and chicken, take orders, and keep the store clean and stocked. Weekly pay, tips, free shift meal, flexible scheduling, uniforms, and lots of training and advancement.
Restaurant Food Prep Team Member
- Employer: Saroki's Crispy Chicken and Pizza
- Location: Troy, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17–$19/hr (up to $20/hr for highly qualified)
Early‑morning role (about 6:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m., 5 days/week) getting the kitchen ready: receive deliveries, prep chicken, sauces, dough, and sides, and stock the Grab & Go case. Good fit if you like organized prep work and being done by mid‑afternoon.
Dietary Aide/Server
- Employer: Belmar Oakland
- Location: Troy, MI 48098
- Type: Part-time (15–29 hrs/week)
- Pay: $15.00 – $17.00/hr
Serve meals to senior residents, set up and clean the dining room, and help with basic food prep. Requires 2 years of dietary aide experience, ServSafe, and a desire to work with the elderly; offers PTO, paid orientation, and on‑the‑job training.
Restaurant General Manager
- Employer: Saroki's Crispy Chicken and Pizza
- Location: Troy, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Total Compensation Target: $80,000+ annually (base + incentives)
Lead the whole store—hiring, training, scheduling, inventory, and financials—while working hands‑on with the team. Health, dental, vision, PTO, profit sharing, bonuses, weekly pay, and a 6‑week paid training program.
Restaurant Team Member (Part-Time)
- Employer: Saroki's Crispy Chicken and Pizza
- Location: Troy, MI
- Type: Part-time (full-time also available)
- Pay: Not listed (tips + hourly from day one)
Flexible shifts where you’ll prep food, take orders, and support the team. Weekly pay, tips, free shift meal, 15% discount, uniforms, contests, and a supportive, growth‑minded crew.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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