🛒 Troy, MI Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Troy’s retail scene is busy right now—especially around Somerset and the big box stores. If you like helping customers and being on your feet, there are several solid options hiring across beauty, fashion, and pharmacy.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Troy, MI

Type: Full-time (≈30 hrs/week)

Pay: $19.00 – $29.00/hr

Lead day-to-day store operations, from staffing and inventory to customer service and financials. Good fit if you have retail leadership experience and want strong medical, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement benefits.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Troy, MI

Type: Full-time (≈30 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.50 – $24.00/hr

Key holder role running the store when managers are away—supervise crew, handle customer issues, and manage opening/closing. Comes with full-time benefits and a clear step up from entry-level retail.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Troy, MI

Type: Part-time (≈15 hrs/week)

Pay: $15.00 – $19.00/hr

Classic front-of-store role: cashiering, stocking, helping customers, and supporting pharmacy and photo. Great entry point if you’re 16+ and want flexible hours plus access to part-time benefits and discounts.

Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (HomeGoods)

Location: 624 John R. Road, Troy, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.25 – $15.75/hr

Lead the backroom and sales floor flow—truck unloads, tagging, organizing back stock, and coaching associates. Good for someone who likes hands-on work, light leadership, and store discounts.

Employer: Pandora Jewelry – Somerset Collection

Location: 2800 W Big Beaver Rd, Troy, MI 48084

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.85 – $21.00/hr (base, experience-based) + bonus

Help run a busy jewelry store: coach the team, hit sales goals, and create special shopping moments. Includes commission/bonus potential, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, PTO, and strong product discounts.

Employer: Saks Fifth Avenue

Location: Troy, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.16 – $23.95/hr

Work at the cosmetics counter offering makeovers, skincare advice, and luxury service while building your own client book. Ideal if you have 1+ year cosmetics or retail sales and love high-end beauty.

Employer: Saks Fifth Avenue Stores (SFA)

Location: Troy, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.16 – $23.95/hr

Specialize in fragrance within the beauty department—help clients find signature scents, track preferences, and grow repeat business. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and luxury employee discount for eligible staff.

Employer: Neiman Marcus

Location: Troy, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.16 – $23.95/hr

Blend spa and retail: perform professional facials, advise on skincare and makeup, and build a loyal client list. Requires an Esthetician license plus retail/beauty experience; includes full-time benefits and luxury discount.

Employer: Saks Fifth Avenue

Location: Troy, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.73 – $17.10/hr

Fashion-focused sales role helping clients style outfits and discover new brands. Great if you’re goal-driven, love fashion, and want room to grow in luxury retail with benefits and discounts.

Employer: Saks Fifth Avenue

Location: Troy, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.73 – $17.10/hr

Specialize in designer handbags—build relationships, hit sales targets, and support events with brand partners. Good for someone who enjoys clienteling and high-end accessories.

Employer: Trane Technologies

Location: On-site, Troy, MI (5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $44,300 – $89,424.99/year

Front-counter and phone support in an HVAC parts store: help contractors find parts, process orders, and assist with inventory. Includes day-one health benefits, 401(k) match, paid time off, and training/tuition support.

If one of these sounds close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.