🏥 Troy, MI Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings

Troy’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from hands-on animal care to home infusion and senior living. If you’re looking for steady, full-time work in medicine or caregiving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Veterinary United (Long Lake Animal Hospital)

Veterinary United (Long Lake Animal Hospital) Location: Troy, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

Competitive pay (exact rate not listed) Work with small animals and exotics in a modern clinic with a brand-new surgery suite. Great fit if you’re an LVT or experienced senior assistant who enjoys surgery support, labs, X-rays, and wants CE + license renewal reimbursement, 401(k) match, and growth across 20+ clinics.

Employer: Basic Home Infusion

Basic Home Infusion Location: Troy, MI (travel up to ~180 miles)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Salary: From $85,000/year (listed as “from $85,000.00”)

(listed as “from $85,000.00”) Provide intrathecal pain/spasticity therapy in patients’ homes or clinics with a flexible, mobile schedule. Includes 7 weeks of paid training, simulation lab, mileage reimbursement, and a full benefits package for experienced RNs who like working independently.

Employer: FYZICAL

Location: Troy, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Outpatient PT role with a focus on balance, vestibular, neuro, and fall-risk patients. You’ll use state-of-the-art tech, get advanced continuing education, and have room to try non-traditional, innovative treatment approaches in a supportive, growth-minded clinic.

Employer: Brookdale

Location: Troy, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay depends on skills/experience (range not listed)

Base pay depends on skills/experience (range not listed) Hands-on caregiver role helping seniors with daily living tasks and light housekeeping in an assisted living community. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement, and clear paths to grow into CNA or Medication Tech roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.