💰 Troy, MI Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles Up to $190K

Troy’s finance scene is busy right now, from boutique CPA firms to global consultancies and auto suppliers. If you’re numbers‑driven and ready for your next move, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders (regional full‑service CPA firm)

CyberCoders (regional full‑service CPA firm) Location: Troy, MI (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,000 – $190,000 + annual bonus

Lead business tax services for a top 50 CPA firm, focusing on S‑Corp, C‑Corp, and partnership returns (Form 1065). This role is ideal if you have 10+ years in public accounting, enjoy running teams and engagements, and want 30 days PTO, 401(k) with match, profit sharing, and a flexible hybrid schedule.

Employer: Alvarez & Marsal – Healthcare Industry Group

– Healthcare Industry Group Location: Troy, MI (consulting with travel)

(consulting with travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $160,000 + discretionary bonus

Work with hospitals and health systems on revenue cycle and performance improvement projects, from cash‑flow modeling to workflow redesign. Great fit if you have 6+ years in healthcare/RCM/finance, strong Excel and analytics skills, and want big‑firm consulting experience with robust benefits and paid time off.

Employer: WJM CPA PLLC

Location: Troy, MI 48084 (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000 – $60,000 per year

Join a boutique CPA firm handling bookkeeping, reconciliations, financial statements, and sales/use tax filings for a mix of business clients. This is a good match if you have 1+ year of bookkeeping (QuickBooks) and want strong perks like 100% employer‑paid medical, dental, and vision, 4% 401(k) match, PTO, and paid training/CPA support.

Employer: Leggett Dynamics

Location: Troy, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the finance team at a global leader in automotive seating and comfort systems, leading branch accounting, month‑end close, and corporate reporting. Best for someone with 5+ years of finance/accounting in manufacturing (auto preferred) and a solid handle on US GAAP, financial statements, and internal controls.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to strong candidates with slightly different backgrounds.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.