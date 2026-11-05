🚌 Troy, MI Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Troy’s transportation scene is busy right now, from city crews to auto shops and specialty services. Here are several solid options if you like working with vehicles or being on the move.

Employer: Heritage Services

Heritage Services Location: Troy, MI (remote, company van provided)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $18–$20/hour

Respond to calls to pick up and deliver deceased individuals for funeral homes and medical examiners. Work from home with a company van, paid training, flexible schedule, bi-weekly pay, PTO, and a monthly phone stipend. Best for calm, professional folks (no visible tattoos/excessive piercings) who can pass driving and criminal background checks and hold a Chauffeur’s Permit.

Employer: Pacer Group

Location: Troy, MI 48084

Type: 12-month Contract (possible extension)

Pay: $22–$26/hour (W2)

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–3:30 PM

Hands-on role working on medium and heavy-duty trucks and trailers in an automotive test environment. You’ll install/remove components, assist with vehicle testing, move trucks and trailers, and work closely with engineers. Great for someone mechanically inclined with 1–2 years in trucking/auto, willing to obtain a Class A CDL, and open to some overtime and up to ~20% travel. Includes medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) benefits.

Employer: LaFontaine Automotive Group

Location: Troy, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Keep the service lot and vehicles clean, organized, and moving smoothly at a large, well-known auto group. No retail experience or diploma required—just a valid driver’s license, solid work ethic, and a positive attitude. Offers a full benefits package, 401(k) with match, PTO, holiday pay, and employee discounts on sales and service.

Employer: City of Troy – Streets & Drains Division

Location: Troy, MI

Type: Full-time (AFSCME union)

Pay: $31.12/hour starting; $33.03/hour after 3 years

Hours: Mon–Fri, 6:30 AM–3:00 PM; overtime required

Application Deadline: November 17, 2026, 11:59 PM

Help maintain 364 miles of roads and 500 miles of sidewalks, plus street lights, signs, and storm drains. Work includes general labor, snow and ice control, operating trucks, tractors, loaders, and light power equipment. Requires HS diploma/GED, a valid Michigan driver’s license, and the ability to get a CDL with air brakes and (N) endorsement within 6 months. Comes with excellent medical, dental, vision, and retirement (401a + HSA with employer contribution).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Troy employers often train the right person who shows up and follows through.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.