🤝 Troy, MI Community Roles: Multiple Hospice Volunteer Openings

Troy has a steady need for caring neighbors who want to give back. If you’ve been thinking about volunteering, this is a simple way to make a real difference close to home.

Employer: Residential Home Health and Residential Hospice

Residential Home Health and Residential Hospice Location: Troy, MI (home settings and long-term care facilities)

(home settings and long-term care facilities) Type: Volunteer

Salary: Not listed (unpaid volunteer role)

In this role, you visit hospice patients and offer simple companionship—reading, talking, writing letters, or giving caregivers a short break. It’s a good fit if you’re calm, kind, and want to support patients and families at the end of life while being part of a team that focuses on both medical and emotional care.

If this speaks to you, click through, read the full details, and consider applying or sharing with a friend who has a heart for this kind of work.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.