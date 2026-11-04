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💰 Troy, MI Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles Up to $190K
Troy’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level office work to high-level tax leadership. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.
Senior Tax Manager (Business Tax Services) – Form 1065
- Employer: CyberCoders (regional full-service CPA firm)
- Location: Troy, MI (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $155K – $190K base + annual bonus
Lead business tax engagements (S-Corp, C-Corp, partnerships), manage a team, and work directly with partners on practice growth. This role comes with 30 days PTO, 401k with match, profit sharing, and a flexible hybrid schedule, ideal for someone with 10+ years public accounting and senior manager/manager experience.
Loan Officer
- Employer: Safetrust Mortgage LLC
- Location: Troy, MI (on-site; note: posting also mentions Detroit)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help clients with home purchase, refi, and construction loans from start to finish. Good fit if you know residential mortgages, have or can get an NMLS license, and like working face-to-face with borrowers and real estate partners.
Accounts Payable Clerk
- Employer: Champion Home Builders
- Location: Troy, MI, US
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the corporate AP team with vendor setup, AP checks, reconciliations, and month-end close. Great for someone with an associate degree or 1–3 years AP experience, strong Excel skills, and an eye for detail.
If any of these feel close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Troy employers tend to post related roles in clusters.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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