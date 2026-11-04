💰 Troy, MI Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles Up to $190K

Troy’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level office work to high-level tax leadership. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: CyberCoders (regional full-service CPA firm)

CyberCoders (regional full-service CPA firm) Location: Troy, MI (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $155K – $190K base + annual bonus

Lead business tax engagements (S-Corp, C-Corp, partnerships), manage a team, and work directly with partners on practice growth. This role comes with 30 days PTO, 401k with match, profit sharing, and a flexible hybrid schedule, ideal for someone with 10+ years public accounting and senior manager/manager experience.

Employer: Safetrust Mortgage LLC

Location: Troy, MI (on-site; note: posting also mentions Detroit)

(on-site; note: posting also mentions Detroit) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help clients with home purchase, refi, and construction loans from start to finish. Good fit if you know residential mortgages, have or can get an NMLS license, and like working face-to-face with borrowers and real estate partners.

Employer: Champion Home Builders

Location: Troy, MI, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the corporate AP team with vendor setup, AP checks, reconciliations, and month-end close. Great for someone with an associate degree or 1–3 years AP experience, strong Excel skills, and an eye for detail.

If any of these feel close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Troy employers tend to post related roles in clusters.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.