🧑‍💼 Troy, MI HR Jobs: Multiple Leadership & Recruiting Roles

Troy’s HR scene is busy right now, with several leadership and recruiting roles open. If you’ve got people skills and love building teams, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Orion Solutions Group (for an equipment testing service provider)

Orion Solutions Group (for an equipment testing service provider) Location: Troy, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the full HR function and partner directly with senior leadership and Operations. You’ll own HR strategy, payroll, benefits, HRIS, employee relations, and multi‑state compliance while shaping workforce planning and employee engagement.

Employer: Brightwing

Location: Troy, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Top HR seat for a growing small business service organization. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years of progressive HR leadership and want to build and refine policies, payroll/benefits, and multi‑state HR programs from the ground up.

Employer: SEGULA Technologies

Location: Troy, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full‑cycle recruiting for aerospace and aviation roles, from aircraft assemblers to engineers. Great fit if you have agency or staffing experience and enjoy fast‑paced sourcing, client interaction, and building pipelines for technical and skilled‑trade talent.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail and wiggle room than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.