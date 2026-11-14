Looking for a smart, active puppy to join your family? This Brady Bunch of mini Australian Shepherds in Troy, IL is full of wiggles, fun, and curiosity, and they’re all hoping for loving homes.

All of these pups are believed to be mini Australian Shepherds with playful energy, curious minds, and are working on their cuddle skills. Each has their own personality, but they all love fun, adventure, and spending time with their people.

Shelter: Speak! Rescue and Sanctuary

Contact: Check each pup’s Adopt-a-Pet page for the latest info and how to apply

Breed: Australian Shepherd (believed mini)

Australian Shepherd (believed mini) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $385

Shelter: Speak! Rescue and Sanctuary (Troy, IL)

Bobby is part of the Brady Bunch litter of mini Aussies. He’s described as full of playful energy and curiosity, and he’s learning all about cuddles and family life.

👉 Meet Bobby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd (believed mini)

Australian Shepherd (believed mini) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $385

Shelter: Speak! Rescue and Sanctuary (Troy, IL)

Cindy is another Brady Bunch pup with that classic Aussie mix of fun, adventure, and a growing love for snuggles with her people.

👉 Meet Cindy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd (believed mini)

Australian Shepherd (believed mini) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $385

Shelter: Speak! Rescue and Sanctuary (Troy, IL)

Jan is a sweet, active puppy who shares the Brady Bunch love of playtime and people time. She’s ready to keep learning and growing with a patient family.

👉 Meet Jan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd (believed mini)

Australian Shepherd (believed mini) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White)

Adoption Fee: $385

Shelter: Speak! Rescue and Sanctuary (Troy, IL)

Marcia is a striking tricolor mini Aussie pup with the same Brady Bunch mix of mischief, fun, and affection. She’ll thrive with a family ready for an active, smart dog.

👉 Meet Marcia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd (believed mini)

Australian Shepherd (believed mini) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $385

Shelter: Speak! Rescue and Sanctuary (Troy, IL)

Peter is a lively Brady Bunch boy who loves fun and adventure and is busy learning how great it is to cuddle up with his people after playtime.

👉 Meet Peter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd (believed mini)

Australian Shepherd (believed mini) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White)

Adoption Fee: $385

Shelter: Speak! Rescue and Sanctuary (Troy, IL)

Greg is a handsome tricolor mini Aussie pup with that Brady Bunch blend of energy, curiosity, and growing cuddle skills.

👉 Meet Greg and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Troy, Illinois and ready for an active, loving companion, consider opening your home to one of these Brady Bunch puppies. Please share this with friends and family who might be looking to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.