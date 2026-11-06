🐶 Playful Superhero Pups Ready for Adoption in Troy, IL

These tiny "Avengers" are ready to zoom into their forever homes in Troy, IL. If you love smart, active, snuggly dogs, these border collie/Aussie mix babies might be your perfect match.

All puppies below are from Speak! Rescue and Sanctuary and share the same litter and description.

Breed: Border Collie / Australian Shepherd mix (possible poodle mix)

Border Collie / Australian Shepherd mix (possible poodle mix) Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Not listed

Not listed Personality from rescue: Fearless, floofy, very sweet and smart, loves to snuggle, enjoys racing around, wrestling squeaky toys, and chasing leaves

Fearless, floofy, very sweet and smart, loves to snuggle, enjoys racing around, wrestling squeaky toys, and chasing leaves Adoption Fee: $385

Shelter: Speak! Rescue and Sanctuary (Troy, IL)

👉 Meet Thor and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie / Australian Shepherd mix (possible poodle mix)

Border Collie / Australian Shepherd mix (possible poodle mix) Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Black with White

Personality from rescue: Fearless, floofy, very sweet and smart, loves to snuggle, playful and active

Fearless, floofy, very sweet and smart, loves to snuggle, playful and active Adoption Fee: $385

Shelter: Speak! Rescue and Sanctuary (Troy, IL)

👉 Meet Bruce and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie / Australian Shepherd mix (possible poodle mix)

Border Collie / Australian Shepherd mix (possible poodle mix) Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Black with White

Personality from rescue: Fearless, floofy, very sweet and smart, loves to snuggle, enjoys being in the middle of the action

Fearless, floofy, very sweet and smart, loves to snuggle, enjoys being in the middle of the action Adoption Fee: $385

Shelter: Speak! Rescue and Sanctuary (Troy, IL)

👉 Meet Cap and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie / Australian Shepherd mix (possible poodle mix)

Border Collie / Australian Shepherd mix (possible poodle mix) Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Black with White

Personality from rescue: Fearless, floofy, very sweet and smart, loves to snuggle, playful and toy-loving

Fearless, floofy, very sweet and smart, loves to snuggle, playful and toy-loving Adoption Fee: $385

Shelter: Speak! Rescue and Sanctuary (Troy, IL)

👉 Meet Clint and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie / Australian Shepherd mix (possible poodle mix)

Border Collie / Australian Shepherd mix (possible poodle mix) Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Black with White

Personality from rescue: Fearless, floofy, very sweet and smart, loves to snuggle, energetic and fun

Fearless, floofy, very sweet and smart, loves to snuggle, energetic and fun Adoption Fee: $385

Shelter: Speak! Rescue and Sanctuary (Troy, IL)

👉 Meet Tony and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Troy, Illinois and looking for an active, loving puppy, consider opening your home to one of these superhero pups. Visit their Adopt-a-Pet links to learn more and start the adoption process through Speak! Rescue and Sanctuary.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.