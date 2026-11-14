Troy’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in aerospace. If you’ve got engineering or leadership experience, there are several solid full-time roles open with clear salary ranges.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Troy, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,500 – $130,900

Support product quality from design through production. You’ll review specs and drawings, lead failure investigations, improve inspection/testing, and work closely with internal and external customers. U.S. citizenship and ability to get a Secret clearance are required.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Troy, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,500 – $130,900

Hands-on role improving how aircraft structures are built. You’ll design and refine manufacturing processes, use 3D models and data to boost efficiency and quality, and help bring in automation and new tech. Requires a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering (or equivalent) and 2+ years in a manufacturing environment.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Troy, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,500 – $134,600

Lead a production team focused on schedule, quality, and cost savings while keeping the shop floor safe and efficient. You’ll manage people, communicate with customers, and drive results. Requires a bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience and U.S. citizenship for a special-access facility.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.