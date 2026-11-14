Troy’s campus dining scene is busy, and Sodexo is hiring across several roles. Good mix of part-time and full-time spots, all right on Troy University grounds.

Employer: Sodexo

Sodexo Location: Troy, AL (Troy University)

Salary: $11.25/hour

Type: Part-time

This role is all about helping prep, serve, and keep dining areas clean. Shifts are mornings and afternoons/evenings on varying days, so it can fit around classes or another job.

Employer: Sodexo

Sodexo Location: Troy, AL (Troy University)

Salary: $12.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Lead daily food operations and support a team across spots like cafeterias, coffee counters, and events. Good fit if you have 1+ year of food service and want to step into a supervisor role.

Employer: Sodexo

Sodexo Location: Troy, AL (Troy University)

Salary: $11.25/hour

Type: Full-time

Blend of front-of-house and food service: run the register, handle cash/credit, and help with setup, serving, and cleanup. No experience needed, just a friendly, reliable attitude.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and send in your application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.