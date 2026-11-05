🛒 Troy, AL Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Troy has a nice mix of campus and retail roles right now, from game-day gigs to full-time snack merchandiser work.

Employer: Troy University

Troy University Location: Troy, AL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help at basketball and baseball games as an usher and ticket taker. Good fit if you have a high school diploma or equivalent, like sports, and want flexible, event-based hours.

Employer: Troy University

Troy University Location: Troy, AL

Type: Student position / Other

Salary: Not listed

Support the daily operations of the Trojan Fitness Center and build your customer service skills. You must be a current Troy University student (full-time in Fall/Spring, part-time in Summer) to qualify.

Employer: Mondelēz International

Location: Troy, AL (servicing Montgomery/Selma/Troy area)

Type: Full-time, Regular – Field Sales

Salary: $16.00–$18.00/hour + mileage reimbursement

Keep Oreo, Ritz, Chips Ahoy!, Triscuit and more fully stocked and looking great in local stores. This role offers benefits from day one (medical, dental, vision), 401(k), bonus eligibility, paid vacation and holidays, and strong career growth if you like working independently and staying active.

If something here looks right for you, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.