🚌 Troy, AL Transportation Jobs: Multiple Local Driving Roles

Troy has a steady need for safe, reliable drivers right now. If you like being on the road and staying local, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Troy University

Troy University Location: Troy, AL (on campus)

(on campus) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive campus shuttle routes and group trips for Troy University. You’ll need a high school diploma or equivalent and an excellent driving record; a CDL with passenger endorsement is preferred.

Employer: KW Plastics

Location: Troy, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Local CDL role hauling materials for KW Plastics. You’ll operate company CMVs, handle basic vehicle checks, follow DOT/FMCSA rules, and may help with loading/unloading. Must be able to work inside/outside and lift up to 50 lbs.

If one of these fits you, click through, read the full details, and apply soon so your name is in the first batch they see.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.