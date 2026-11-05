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Troy
🏭 Troy, AL Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings Right Now
6 days ago
Troy’s plants are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work, heavy equipment, or leading a crew, there are several solid options open right now.
Auxiliary Operator (Scrubber Department)
- Employer: Sanders Lead Company, Inc.
- Location: Troy, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role keeps the scrubber systems running safely and smoothly. You’ll walk the plant, check gauges, spot problems early, and work closely with the control room in a heavy industrial setting.
Casting Operator
- Employer: Sanders Lead Company, Inc.
- Location: Troy, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in the Refining Department pouring molten lead into molds and turning it into finished product. Good fit if you’re reliable, like physical work, and want to learn casting and heavy-industry skills.
Raw Material Equipment Operator
- Employer: Sanders Lead Company, Inc.
- Location: Troy, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run front-end loaders, forklifts, and excavators to move and stage raw materials for the furnaces. Lots of time on equipment, plus steady outdoor and indoor work in a busy production yard.
(Also listed on Indeed; it’s the same role, so just one opening here.)
Multifunctional Manufacturing Supervisor – L3
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Troy, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $72,500 – $134,600/year
Lead a skilled manufacturing team, manage schedules and quality, and help keep defense products on time and on spec. Comes with strong benefits and requires a U.S. Secret clearance (or ability to get one) and ATF background approval.
Dryer Floor Operator
- Employer: KW Plastics
- Location: Troy, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keep plastic resin moving on the dryer floor—loading, unloading, and checking materials while helping start up and shut down equipment. Very active job with lifting and lots of walking in a recycling environment.
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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