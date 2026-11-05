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⚠️ Comment on proposed SR-167 lane additions by Nov. 20
⚠️ Share your input on SR-167 improvements between Enterprise and Troy
The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is planning improvements to SR-167 from Salem Road in Enterprise to Spradley Drive in Troy to boost hurricane evacuation capacity by adding lanes.
They’re holding two come-and-go public meetings where you can:
- View project maps
- Learn about the proposed changes
- Talk directly with ALDOT staff
Meeting times:
- Monday, Nov. 9, 5–7 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 10, 5–7 p.m.
(The same info will be shared at both, so you only need to attend one.)
If you can’t go in person, you can review materials online at https://aecomvr.com/al-167improvements/.
Public comments are due by Friday, Nov. 20, 2026. Community members are encouraged to look over the plans and send in feedback before the deadline.
More Info: ALDOT to Host Public Meetings on Proposed SR-167 I...
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