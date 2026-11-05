⚠️ Comment on proposed SR-167 lane additions by Nov. 20

⚠️ Share your input on SR-167 improvements between Enterprise and Troy

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is planning improvements to SR-167 from Salem Road in Enterprise to Spradley Drive in Troy to boost hurricane evacuation capacity by adding lanes.

They’re holding two come-and-go public meetings where you can:

View project maps

Learn about the proposed changes

Talk directly with ALDOT staff

Meeting times:

Monday, Nov. 9, 5–7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 5–7 p.m.

(The same info will be shared at both, so you only need to attend one.)

If you can’t go in person, you can review materials online at https://aecomvr.com/al-167improvements/.

Public comments are due by Friday, Nov. 20, 2026. Community members are encouraged to look over the plans and send in feedback before the deadline.