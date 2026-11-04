🛒 Troy, AL Retail: Multiple Walmart Vision Roles $16–$32/hr

Troy’s retail scene is steady right now, and Walmart is leading the way with eye care roles that come with solid pay and real benefits. If you like helping people and want flexible part-time hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Walmart Supercenter #723, 1420 Highway 231 S, Troy, AL 36081

Pay: $19.50 – $32.50 per hour + performance incentives and possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums

+ performance incentives and possible premiums Type: Part-Time (Opening, Morning shifts)

Support customers in the eye care center by verifying prescriptions, helping them choose lenses and frames, and completing eyewear orders. This role offers strong hourly pay, bonus potential, and access to Walmart benefits, including health coverage, 401(k), paid time off, and Live Better U tuition-paid education.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Walmart Supercenter #723, 1420 Highway 231 S, Troy, AL 36081

Pay: $16 – $29 per hour + performance incentives and possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums

+ performance incentives and possible premiums Type: Part-Time (Mid-shift, Closing)

Work in the eye care center helping customers with eyewear choices, prescriptions, and orders, with a focus on sales and service during later shifts. You still get access to Walmart’s full range of benefits and education programs while keeping your mornings free.

If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so your application lands near the top of the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.