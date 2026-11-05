🚧 Fiber installation work in Colonial Crossing area

🚧 Fiber installation on East Monbo Rd & Colonial Crossing

Ripple Fiber has started installing new fiber lines in Troutman.

Crews are currently working along East Monbo Road, from Parkwood Lane to Susannah Street, and will continue work throughout the Colonial Crossing subdivision.

You’ll see construction crews and equipment in these areas. Please use extra caution when driving or walking through active work zones.

This project is being done by a third-party utility provider, not the Town, but Town staff have reviewed the plans and asked for changes to help protect existing Town utility lines.

If you have questions or concerns about the fiber work, contact Ripple Fiber Associate Director Travis Carter at 704-902-5284.

Posted November 4, 2026, 4:18 PM.