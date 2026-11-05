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📅 Adult Christmas Ornament Puzzle Craft – Nov 7 in Troutman
📅 Adult Christmas Ornament Puzzle Craft at Troutman Library
Adults are invited to a fun Adult Pinterest craft session at the Troutman Branch Library.
On Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 10:00 AM–12:00 PM (ET), presenter Tamra Hicks will lead a hands-on project making a Christmas ornament puzzle. It’s a chance to relax, be creative, and meet other adults who enjoy crafting.
This program is for adults 18+ only. Each participant must register ahead of time to attend.
If you like simple DIY projects and holiday crafts, this is a nice way to spend a Saturday morning at the library.
More Info: Adult Pinterest: Christmas Ornament Puzzle - ...
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