Troutdale has some very special cats waiting for calm, caring homes. If you’re looking for a new feline friend, these sweet kitties at Multnomah County Animal Services would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Gender: Male

Color: Black tuxedo with white

Weight: 2.7 lbs

Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Multnomah County Animal Services – (503) 988-7387

Novo is a tender-hearted little guy who starts out shy but blossoms with patience and kindness. He does best in a calm home where he can take his time getting used to new sights and sounds. Once he feels safe, you’ll see his soft purrs, playful pounces, and that “little shadow” side as he follows his person around.

He’ll be a lovely match for someone who enjoys quiet company and watching a kitten’s confidence grow day by day.

👉 Meet Novo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Gender: Male

Color: Black tuxedo with white

Weight: 2.4 lbs

Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Multnomah County Animal Services – (503) 988-7387

Sutton is a gentle, sweet boy who likes to take things slow at first. He may hang back and watch from a quiet spot, but a few tasty treats and a calm voice help him feel safe. Once he settles in, he enjoys batting at wand toys and then curling up nearby for peaceful company.

He’d do well in a patient home that can give him time to warm up and enjoy his cozy naps.

👉 Meet Sutton and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Adult (middle-aged)

Gender: Female

Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: Multnomah County Animal Services – (503) 988-7387

Marshmellow Charles is a sweet, dignified middle-aged lady looking for her happily-ever-after. Her past is a mystery, but she’s ready for a future filled with cozy naps, soft blankets, and steady love. The shelter team is still getting to know her favorite things, so her new family will get the joy of discovering her preferred lounging spots and treats.

If you have a soft spot for mature, gentle cats, she could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Marshmellow Charles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these Troutdale cats sounds like your kind of companion, please call Multnomah County Animal Services at (503) 988-7387 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.