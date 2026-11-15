Looking for a dog to join your family in Troutdale, OR? These adoptable pups at Multnomah County Animal Services are ready for loving homes, from bouncy puppies to calm adults.

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: 5 years (adult)

5 years (adult) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Weight: 86.6 lbs

86.6 lbs Adoption fee: $160

Shelter: Multnomah County Animal Services — (503) 988-7387

— Personality: Large, handsome boy who came in as a stray. At intake he showed low stress, a relaxed posture, and allowed all handling and treatments. Quiet and neutral with handlers as the shelter learns more about him.

👉 Meet Finn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix / American Shelter Dog

Terrier mix / American Shelter Dog Age: 6 weeks (baby)

6 weeks (baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan with black

Tan with black Weight: 5.6 lbs

5.6 lbs Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Multnomah County Animal Services — (503) 988-7387

— Personality: Plush-coated puppy with an easygoing, gentle charm. Background and adult size are unknown, so he’ll need a family ready for all the stages of puppy training and growth.

👉 Meet Lebron James and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix / American Shelter Dog

Terrier mix / American Shelter Dog Age: 6 weeks (baby)

6 weeks (baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan with sable

Tan with sable Weight: 5.9 lbs

5.9 lbs Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Multnomah County Animal Services — (503) 988-7387

— Personality: Fluffy, bright-eyed, and very sweet. Mix and adult size are unknown, but he’s full of potential to be a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet Stephen Curry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix / American Shelter Dog

Terrier mix / American Shelter Dog Age: 6 weeks (baby)

6 weeks (baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black tricolor

Black tricolor Weight: 4.9 lbs

4.9 lbs Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Multnomah County Animal Services — (503) 988-7387

— Personality: Fuzzy little playmaker with warm, playful energy. Breed mix and size are unknown, so he needs a family excited to guide him through puppyhood and training.

👉 Meet Jalen Brunson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix / American Shelter Dog

Terrier mix / American Shelter Dog Age: Baby (approx. 6 weeks)

Baby (approx. 6 weeks) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black tricolor with white chest and white nose markings

Black tricolor with white chest and white nose markings Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Multnomah County Animal Services — (503) 988-7387

— Personality: A standout with her cute markings, very sweet and eager to explore and share affection. Adult size and mix are unknown.

👉 Meet Sue Bird and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix / American Shelter Dog

Terrier mix / American Shelter Dog Age: 6 weeks (baby)

6 weeks (baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with tan

Black with tan Weight: 5.4 lbs

5.4 lbs Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Multnomah County Animal Services — (503) 988-7387

— Personality: Fluffy pup with curious charm, soft cuddles, and puppy kisses. Mix and adult size are unknown; she’ll thrive with a home ready for basic training and guidance.

👉 Meet Candace Parker and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog mix

Catahoula Leopard Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $160

Shelter: Multnomah County Animal Services — (503) 988-7387

— Personality: Striking young dog with lots of bounce and enthusiasm. Very energetic and high-spirited, looking for an active person or family to channel his zest into adventures, play, and training.

👉 Meet Kangaroo Jack and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $160

Shelter: Multnomah County Animal Services — (503) 988-7387

— Personality: Handsome boy with a heart of gold. A bit shy at first, but warms up quickly with treats and then shows a goofy, playful side and lots of tail wags. Looking for a loyal home where he can shine.

👉 Meet Timothée Chalamet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $160

Shelter: Multnomah County Animal Services — (503) 988-7387

— Personality: Sweet, spirited, and affectionate. Greets people with an enthusiastic wag and wiggly body. Loves full-body pets and cuddles, and is described as easy to leash and happy on outdoor strolls.

👉 Meet Muffin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Bull Terrier mix

Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $160

Shelter: Multnomah County Animal Services — (503) 988-7387

— Personality: Easygoing and relaxed young dog who’s handling shelter life well. Has soft eyes, a happy wagging tail, enjoys pets, shows great leash manners, and moves calmly in and out of his kennel.

👉 Meet Ron and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix

Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $160

Shelter: Multnomah County Animal Services — (503) 988-7387

— Personality: Sweet but initially fearful in new places or with new people. With a bit of patience and kindness, she warms up and leans in for pets, gentle scratches, and affection. Spayed and looking for a calm, loving home.

👉 Meet Cobweb and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Troutdale, OR, consider visiting Multnomah County Animal Services or calling (503) 988-7387 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.