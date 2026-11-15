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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Troutdale
Looking for a dog to join your family in Troutdale, OR? These adoptable pups at Multnomah County Animal Services are ready for loving homes, from bouncy puppies to calm adults.
Finn (mcas)
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: 5 years (adult)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Weight: 86.6 lbs
- Adoption fee: $160
- Shelter: Multnomah County Animal Services — (503) 988-7387
- Personality: Large, handsome boy who came in as a stray. At intake he showed low stress, a relaxed posture, and allowed all handling and treatments. Quiet and neutral with handlers as the shelter learns more about him.
👉 Meet Finn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lebron James (mcas)
- Breed: Terrier mix / American Shelter Dog
- Age: 6 weeks (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan with black
- Weight: 5.6 lbs
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Multnomah County Animal Services — (503) 988-7387
- Personality: Plush-coated puppy with an easygoing, gentle charm. Background and adult size are unknown, so he’ll need a family ready for all the stages of puppy training and growth.
👉 Meet Lebron James and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stephen Curry (mcas)
- Breed: Terrier mix / American Shelter Dog
- Age: 6 weeks (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan with sable
- Weight: 5.9 lbs
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Multnomah County Animal Services — (503) 988-7387
- Personality: Fluffy, bright-eyed, and very sweet. Mix and adult size are unknown, but he’s full of potential to be a wonderful companion.
👉 Meet Stephen Curry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jalen Brunson (mcas)
- Breed: Terrier mix / American Shelter Dog
- Age: 6 weeks (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black tricolor
- Weight: 4.9 lbs
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Multnomah County Animal Services — (503) 988-7387
- Personality: Fuzzy little playmaker with warm, playful energy. Breed mix and size are unknown, so he needs a family excited to guide him through puppyhood and training.
👉 Meet Jalen Brunson and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sue Bird (mcas)
- Breed: Terrier mix / American Shelter Dog
- Age: Baby (approx. 6 weeks)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black tricolor with white chest and white nose markings
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Multnomah County Animal Services — (503) 988-7387
- Personality: A standout with her cute markings, very sweet and eager to explore and share affection. Adult size and mix are unknown.
👉 Meet Sue Bird and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Candace Parker (mcas)
- Breed: Terrier mix / American Shelter Dog
- Age: 6 weeks (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with tan
- Weight: 5.4 lbs
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Multnomah County Animal Services — (503) 988-7387
- Personality: Fluffy pup with curious charm, soft cuddles, and puppy kisses. Mix and adult size are unknown; she’ll thrive with a home ready for basic training and guidance.
👉 Meet Candace Parker and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kangaroo Jack (mcas)
- Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $160
- Shelter: Multnomah County Animal Services — (503) 988-7387
- Personality: Striking young dog with lots of bounce and enthusiasm. Very energetic and high-spirited, looking for an active person or family to channel his zest into adventures, play, and training.
👉 Meet Kangaroo Jack and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Timothée Chalamet (mcas)
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $160
- Shelter: Multnomah County Animal Services — (503) 988-7387
- Personality: Handsome boy with a heart of gold. A bit shy at first, but warms up quickly with treats and then shows a goofy, playful side and lots of tail wags. Looking for a loyal home where he can shine.
👉 Meet Timothée Chalamet and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Muffin (mcas)
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $160
- Shelter: Multnomah County Animal Services — (503) 988-7387
- Personality: Sweet, spirited, and affectionate. Greets people with an enthusiastic wag and wiggly body. Loves full-body pets and cuddles, and is described as easy to leash and happy on outdoor strolls.
👉 Meet Muffin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ron (mcas)
- Breed: Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $160
- Shelter: Multnomah County Animal Services — (503) 988-7387
- Personality: Easygoing and relaxed young dog who’s handling shelter life well. Has soft eyes, a happy wagging tail, enjoys pets, shows great leash manners, and moves calmly in and out of his kennel.
👉 Meet Ron and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cobweb (mcas)
- Breed: Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $160
- Shelter: Multnomah County Animal Services — (503) 988-7387
- Personality: Sweet but initially fearful in new places or with new people. With a bit of patience and kindness, she warms up and leans in for pets, gentle scratches, and affection. Spayed and looking for a calm, loving home.
👉 Meet Cobweb and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Troutdale, OR, consider visiting Multnomah County Animal Services or calling (503) 988-7387 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.