Looking for a new feline friend in Troutdale, OR? These sweet cats at Multnomah County Animal Services are ready for loving homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and white, fluffy coat with a pink nose and chin patch

Black and white, fluffy coat with a pink nose and chin patch Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Multnomah County Animal Services

Phone: (503) 988-7387

About Whisker Biscuit:

A playful, snuggly kitten with a striking black-and-white coat and big whiskers. He loves to “make biscuits,” purr, and enjoy all the usual kitten antics. If you want a lap buddy and lots of fun energy in your home, this little guy is ready.

👉 Meet Whisker Biscuit and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male (neutered)

Male (neutered) Color: Orange tabby

Orange tabby Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: Multnomah County Animal Services

Phone: (503) 988-7387

About Tiger:

Tiger is a handsome orange tabby with a gentle heart. He can be shy and fearful at first, but with a calm home, patience, and some tasty treats, he relaxes into a sweet, affectionate companion who offers soft purrs and head-butts. He’ll do best in a quieter, understanding home where he can blossom at his own pace.

👉 See more about Tiger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 2 years

2 years Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Weight: 8.25 lbs

8.25 lbs Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: Multnomah County Animal Services

Phone: (503) 988-7387

About Saint:

Saint is a sleek black “mini-panther” with a very gentle nature. He startles easily and may be shy at first, but with a quiet space and soft voices, his affectionate side comes out. Once he feels safe, he offers purrs, headbutts, and calm companionship—perfect for someone wanting a peaceful, loyal friend.

👉 Meet Saint and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Troutdale, consider visiting Multnomah County Animal Services or giving them a call at (503) 988-7387 to learn more about these wonderful cats and how to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.