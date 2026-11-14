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🐱 Gentle, Playful Cats Waiting for Adoption in Troutdale
Looking for a new feline friend in Troutdale, OR? These sweet cats at Multnomah County Animal Services are ready for loving homes.
Whisker Biscuit
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black and white, fluffy coat with a pink nose and chin patch
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Multnomah County Animal Services
- Phone: (503) 988-7387
About Whisker Biscuit:
A playful, snuggly kitten with a striking black-and-white coat and big whiskers. He loves to “make biscuits,” purr, and enjoy all the usual kitten antics. If you want a lap buddy and lots of fun energy in your home, this little guy is ready.
👉 Meet Whisker Biscuit and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tiger
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male (neutered)
- Color: Orange tabby
- Adoption Fee: $80
- Shelter: Multnomah County Animal Services
- Phone: (503) 988-7387
About Tiger:
Tiger is a handsome orange tabby with a gentle heart. He can be shy and fearful at first, but with a calm home, patience, and some tasty treats, he relaxes into a sweet, affectionate companion who offers soft purrs and head-butts. He’ll do best in a quieter, understanding home where he can blossom at his own pace.
👉 See more about Tiger and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Saint
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 2 years
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Weight: 8.25 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $80
- Shelter: Multnomah County Animal Services
- Phone: (503) 988-7387
About Saint:
Saint is a sleek black “mini-panther” with a very gentle nature. He startles easily and may be shy at first, but with a quiet space and soft voices, his affectionate side comes out. Once he feels safe, he offers purrs, headbutts, and calm companionship—perfect for someone wanting a peaceful, loyal friend.
👉 Meet Saint and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Troutdale, consider visiting Multnomah County Animal Services or giving them a call at (503) 988-7387 to learn more about these wonderful cats and how to adopt.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.