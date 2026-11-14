⚠️ Trotwood budget workshop on 2027 city spending

The Trotwood City Council will hold a Budget Workshop Session on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. to review the 2027 Proposed Annual Operating Budget. The meeting will be broadcast live.

You can:

View the agenda on the city website under Quick Resources → Agendas & Minutes .

. Watch the meeting virtually by registering here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2991518710696983898.

After you register, you’ll get a confirmation email with details to join.

To listen by phone:

After joining the virtual meeting, choose “Use Telephone.”

Call 562-247-8422 .

. Enter access code 351-176-310, then your personal PIN from the email.

This is a good chance to see how the city plans to spend money in 2027.