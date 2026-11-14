undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Trotwood
⚠️ Nov 16 Trotwood Council workshop on 2027 city budget
12 days ago
⚠️ Trotwood budget workshop on 2027 city spending
The Trotwood City Council will hold a Budget Workshop Session on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. to review the 2027 Proposed Annual Operating Budget. The meeting will be broadcast live.
You can:
- View the agenda on the city website under Quick Resources → Agendas & Minutes.
- Watch the meeting virtually by registering here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2991518710696983898.
After you register, you’ll get a confirmation email with details to join.
To listen by phone:
- After joining the virtual meeting, choose “Use Telephone.”
- Call 562-247-8422.
- Enter access code 351-176-310, then your personal PIN from the email.
This is a good chance to see how the city plans to spend money in 2027.
More Info: TROTWOOD CITY COUNCIL BUDGET WORKSHOP - Trotwood, ...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.