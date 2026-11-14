Saint-Nicolas-de-Port, France – A relic of Saint Nicholas, the fourth-century bishop whose story helped shape the Santa Claus tradition, was reported stolen from a basilica in Lorraine this autumn. Coverage of the incident first appeared in outlets such as the New York Post [1]. The episode has drawn attention just as the Advent season begins, and it offers a useful entry point into where Saint Nicholas is remembered and why those places matter. ([1])

What happened in Lorraine

According to reports, French police arrested a suspect who allegedly stole and destroyed a relic of St. Nicholas, bishop of Myra, from a basilica in Lorraine. The timeline in early coverage is not fully consistent. One account places the theft on Oct. 28, while another says the bones were taken on Nov. 2. What is clear is that the parish priest filed a complaint Nov. 2 about the alleged theft at the police station in Dombasle-sur-Meurthe.

The basilica’s main reliquary was not touched. The part of the relic dating from 1892–1893 was not damaged. The stolen piece was a smaller fragment, and the church still houses several other fragments of Saint Nicholas’s relics. For the parish and the surrounding community, the loss is measured as much in heritage as in material terms. Catholix, the French Catholic outlet cited in several reports, described the damage as one that “wipes out a piece of the religious history of Lorraine and of France”.

The bishop behind the Santa legend

Saint Nicholas was a bishop associated with Myra, an ancient city in what is now Turkey. Many people know him today mainly through the figure of Santa Claus, but his life and veneration are rooted in the early Church. Accounts of his generosity, especially toward children and the poor, shaped the gift-giving traditions that later spread across Europe and North America.

His remains followed a dramatic path westward. After Myra was besieged by the Seljuk Turks, in 1087, the Italian maritime cities of Venice and Bari sought to bring the saint’s relics to the West. Sailors from Bari managed to arrive first and bring the bones of St. Nicholas back to their city on May 9, 1087. That translation is still commemorated, and it explains why two Italian cities, rather than Turkey, became the main centers of his veneration.

Where he is honored today

The most important site is the Basilica di San Nicola in Bari, Italy. The crypt, with 26 columns sporting capitals in Byzantine and Romanesque style, houses the relics of Saint Nicholas. Pilgrims who visit in spring can witness one of the basilica’s rituals. On this day, it is traditional for the clergy of the basilica to lower a flask into the subterranean tomb of Saint Nicholas to extract some of the myrrh which is believed to exude from the relics. That feast falls on May 9, while the saint’s day is observed on December 6.

Bari is also notable for its shared worship. The basilica is unique in that Masses are celebrated in both Catholic and Orthodox liturgical rites. Orthodox Christians, in particular, maintain a deep devotion to Saint Nicholas and make pilgrimages to Bari to honour his relics.

Other places carry smaller portions of his legacy:

Venice, Italy: The Venetian relics can be visited at the Chiesa di San Nicoló, Lido, Venice, Italy.

The Venetian relics can be visited at the Chiesa di San Nicoló, Lido, Venice, Italy. Saint-Nicolas-de-Port, France: The Lorraine basilica, near Nancy, keeps several fragments that connect the town to the saint.

The Lorraine basilica, near Nancy, keeps several fragments that connect the town to the saint. Myra, Turkey: The ancient city where Saint Nicholas served as bishop remains a destination for travelers interested in early Christian history on the Lycian coast.

Visiting with care this season

The Christmas period brings crowds to many churches, and some holy sites are busiest in the weeks before December 6 and December 25. Visitors can help keep these places calm and welcoming by planning around services, arriving early or late enough to avoid the main Mass, and keeping voices low near altars and tombs.

Good practice at saints’ shrines

Dress modestly, and ask before taking photographs. Keep a respectful distance from reliquaries, and never touch glass cases or displays. Give space to people who are praying, and follow any guidance from clergy or staff about where to stand.

Relics are more than objects in a display case. For believers, they mark a link to the saint’s life and to the communities that have cared for them for centuries. Approaching them as places of worship, rather than as photo stops, is the most meaningful way to honor that history.

The recent theft in Lorraine is a reminder of how fragile these shared heritage sites can be. For travelers, the story of Saint Nicholas opens a path to Bari’s crypt, Venice’s quiet churches, and the ancient lands of Myra, where the man behind the Santa legend first lived and served.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.

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